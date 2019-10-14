News

Portland police arrest 2 in street racing crackdown

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 01:23 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested two men as part of its ongoing crackdown on street racing.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said 19-year-old Daniel Lopez was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Police say 29-year-old Weston Obrien was taken into custody on felony warrants.

Lopez was released from custody on his own recognizance Monday. Obrien remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported extensively in 2018 on Portland's street-racing scene. The events sometimes draw as many as 1,000 spectators, and race participants have been known to block freeways and urban arterials like Marine Drive.

