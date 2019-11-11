Portland PD: Woman passenger in truck that ran her over
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed in a hit-and-run was a passenger in the same truck that ran her over.
KOIN reports the woman was found dead about 2:20 a.m. Monday in Portland. After investigating, authorities believe the woman was a passenger in a white pickup truck but for some reason, fell out onto the road. The truck then ran the woman over before fleeing the scene.
The woman's identity has not been determined yet.
An investigation continues.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Rick Diamond/Getty Images
News Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
News POOL via CNN Newsource
Politics John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung
News Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/chobi capeta
Politics Getty Images
News Erich Schlegel/Getty Images
News krzysiuc/SXC
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN
News FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima
News Tom Pennington/Getty Images
News Getty Images