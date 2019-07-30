Portland PD arrest 6 in bid to curb street racing
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A half-dozen people were arrested in Portland in the latest police operation targeting illegal street racing.
The Portland Police Bureau says six women and men ranging in age from 18 to 37 were arrested over the weekend in North and Northeast Portland.
They were arrested on charges including reckless driving, speed racing, hit-and-run and felony eluding.
Earlier this month in a similar operation, two people were arrested and 22 others were given citations.
At least four people have died in Portland street-racing related crashes in the past four years.
