Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launches bid for second term
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ted Wheeler has announced he will run for re-election as the mayor of Portland, trying to become the first person elected to a second term running the state's largest city in 16 years.
KOIN reports the 57-year-old Wheeler kicked off his re-election campaign Monday evening. Wheeler said the city faces many challenges.
"It's a housing emergency, it's a mental health emergency, an addition emergency, an economic emergency -- all rolled up into a very complex and challenging problem," he said.
So far, only one candidate has officially filed with the city to run against Wheeler. Community advocate and educator Sarah Iannarone announced her run for mayor in July.
