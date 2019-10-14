News

Portland man killed in Columbia County hunting accident

Foul play not suspected

ST. HELENS, Ore. - Columbia County authorities on Sunday identified the victim of a hunting accident Saturday morning as a 63-year-old Portland man.

Sheriff's deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. to a shooting reported as a hunting accident, Oregon State Police, as well as St. Helens and Scappoose police, also responded to the scene.

When law enforcement arrived, other members of the hunting party were performing CPR on the victim, identified as Martin Fox of Portland. The victim later died at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, deputies said Sunday.

"It is always tragic when an avoidable incident ends in death," Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers and with the family of Mr. Fox and the other members of his hunting party."

