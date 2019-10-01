Portland man charged in attack on transgender woman
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Portland man has been charged with bias crimes after an attack on a transgender woman in the city's Pearl District.
KOIN reports that the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said the victim and her friend were waiting in line for coffee and food on Sunday.
That's when authorities say 38-year-old Dominick Gonzales walked up to the woman and started yelling at her. Gonzales is accused of punching the victim in the face, leaving her with a bleeding, swollen lip, before bystanders wrestled Gonzales away.
Gonzales faces one count of first-degree bias crime, one count of second-degree bias crime and one count of fourth-degree assault.
It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.
