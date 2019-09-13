News

Portland cop cleared over friendly texts with far-right group leader

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 05:13 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:13 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Ted Wheeler have announced that the bureau's former crowd control liaison was largely doing his job when he exchanged friendly texts with Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson to gather protest information.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland's Independent Police Review didn't find sufficient evidence to prove allegations against Lt. Jeff Niiya after reviewing over 11,000 of his cellphone text messages between May 2017 and February 2019.

Investigators considered allegations that Niiya engaged in unprofessional behavior during his communications with Gibson, didn't maintain objectivity while communicating with Gibson and inappropriately disclosed information to Gibson to allow individuals to avoid arrest.

Chief Danielle Outlaw found all allegations "unfounded."

However, the chief also announced changes to the bureau's crowd control liaison program, including new training, uniforms and operating procedures.

The investigation found that officers who worked as liaisons had not received any formal training and there were no written standards for how they did their job.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3