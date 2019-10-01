News

Portland-area woman accused of illegal selling of shark fins

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:28 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:28 PM PDT

A Portland-area woman has been charged with the illegal selling of shark fins, Oregon State Police said Monday.

In mid-September, members of the OSP Fish and Wildlife Division, assisted by agents from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, completed an investigation 
into the unlawful selling of shark fins, troopers said.

Agnes Yu, 52, of Happy Valley, was cited to appear in Multnomah County Circuit court on the charge of unlawful selling/distribution of shark fin, a Class A misdemeanor.

Troopers said the investigation revealed Yu illegally sold dried shark fin out of Wing Ming Herbs on Southeast 82nd Avenue in Portland.

In 2011, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2838, which banned the possession, offering for sale, trading or distribution of shark fins, which are most often used in soup. 

It's estimated upwards of 100 million sharks are killed globally each year for their fins, troopers said.

