News

Portland-area man sues Starbucks for $10K after allergic reaction

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 08:39 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:39 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland-area man with a severe nut allergy has sued Starbucks after saying he ordered coffee with soy milk but was given almond milk instead.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that 34-year-old Max Scher filed a $10,000 lawsuit against the company this week saying he had to rush to a Portland emergency room in May after taking sips of the drink.

Scher says he is a regular customer who often reminds the staff of his allergy.

Scher says he checked the cup and it had "soy milk" written on it, but could not tell it contained almond milk by taste.

The Seattle-based company says they are thoroughly investigating this situation.

Scher says he can't afford his medical bills and shouldn't have to "spend over $4,000 because they made a mistake."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22