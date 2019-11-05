Ponderosa Park shed fire spreads to portable toilets

Apparently set shed fire at Ponderosa...

BEND, Ore. - Bend police said two people were seen running from the area where a shed caught fire at Ponderosa Park early Sunday and the flames spread to nearby portable toilets.

Police shared drone footage Monday with NewsChannel 21 of the fire, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. No arrests have been made.

Sgt. Todd Fletcher said the shed that burned was near the parking lot and older skate park at the location off SE 15th Street and Wilson Avenue. The two people were seen running east toward 15th Street.

