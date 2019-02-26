Politics

Trump arrives in Hanoi for summit with Kim Jong-un

Posted: Feb 26, 2019 07:34 AM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2019 07:34 AM PST

President Trump arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday ahead of a second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

