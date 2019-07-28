Police: Toddler's body found in Montana likely missing Oregon boy

Aiden Salcido (Photos: Medford Police/FBI)

MEDFORD, Ore. - A body believed to be that of a missing 2-year-old southern Oregon boy whose parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana several days ago has been found at a remote campsite in that state, Medford police said Sunday.

Positive identification of the child as Aiden Salcido, the subject of a widespread public alert, has not been made, police said. But the remains were found in the same area where Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were seen by several people days earlier.

"Witnesses called in tips after seeing the story break on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by Janiak and Salcido," police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

The cause and manner of death will not be disclosed until an autopsy can be conducted next week in Montana.

Janiak and Salcido were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana. They were wanted on felony warrants in Oregon after they failed to show up for sentencing last month in a 2018 burglary conviction.

When Montana officers stopped them after a pursuit, Janiak was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head and Salcido died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

"The Medford Police Department would like to express condolences to our local families of those involved, and we appreciate the cooperation that we received," the police statement said.

"The Medford Police Department would also like to express gratitude to our local media for quickly disseminating this story in an effort to locate Aiden. Detectives from our agency will be returning to Medford and authorities in Montana will continue to lead the investigation."