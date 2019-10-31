News

Police seek suspects in Medford home invasion robbery

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 01:54 PM PDT

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police are searching for two masked men who forced their way into a 75-year-old Medford woman's home, bound her with zip ties and assaulted her, then stole jewelry, including the wedding band from her hand.

The Mail Tribune reports the woman heard a knock at the door at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday and opened it to find two masked men, according to Medford police. Police say at least one was armed with a handgun.

Police say the men barged into her home, zip-tied her hands and shoved her to the ground, which injured her face, arm and shoulder. They then stole the jewelry and fled.

The woman managed to free one of her hands and then ran to a neighbor's house. The woman was treated at the scene.

Police believe the attack was targeted and said the suspects stole more than $10,000 worth of property.

