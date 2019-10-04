News

Suspect, 80, held in deadly Vancouver apt. building shooting

Barricaded suspect surrenders, taken into custody

By:
  • Gillian Flaccus, AP staff writer

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 03:03 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 08:28 PM PDT

(Update: Suspect identified)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man opened fire Thursday in the lobby of a building for senior residents, killing a man and wounding two women and then barricading himself inside his apartment before surrendering, police said.

The injuries of the wounded people were critical and they were taken to a hospital, fire department officials said.

The shooter was identified by police Thursday evening as 80-year-old Robert E. Breck, a resident of the 15-story Smith Tower building. Vancouver Police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said he surrendered.

Breck was booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer.

Some parts of the building had been evacuated during the standoff and other residents were told to stay inside their apartments. All were allowed back into their residences Thursday evening, police said.

Kapp said police did not know what led to the shooting or the identities of the people who were shot.

Kapp said the patrol officers who responded were replaced with SWAT team officers who have more tactical training because of the complexity of the situation. During the negotiations with the suspect, SWAT officers could be seen standing on balconies on several floors.

"This is a situation where it's a retirement community, so we have elderly residents as well as an elevator situation," Kapp said. "We don't know where the suspect is when you have a multi-story building like that."

Austin Studebaker said he was buying drinks at a convenience store across the street from the building when he saw "the most cop cars I've ever seen in my life swarm in."

Studebaker said officers were carrying rifles and many were wearing body armor. Then Studebaker saw authorities carry a bleeding person out on a stretcher.

"It's just weird, and I want to know what's happening," he said.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said in a statement that "our hearts go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this tragedy."

Vancouver is a city of about 175,000 people just north of Portland, Oregon.

__

Associated Press writer Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Seattle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21