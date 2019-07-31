Police fatally shoot man in southeast Portland

Crime scene tape marks off scene of fatal officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland late Tuesday afternoon (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say at least one officer fatally shot a man in southeast Portland.

News outlets report Portland police were called to an intersection in the 12100 block of Southeast Ankeny Street on reports of a disturbance with a weapon at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The Portland Police Bureau says a person described as a suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and that no officers were injured.

Portland police have not yet provided details surrounding the incident.