News

Police fatally shoot man in southeast Portland

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 06:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:50 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say at least one officer fatally shot a man in southeast Portland.

News outlets report Portland police were called to an intersection in the 12100 block of Southeast Ankeny Street on reports of a disturbance with a weapon at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The Portland Police Bureau says a person described as a suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and that no officers were injured.

Portland police have not yet provided details surrounding the incident.

