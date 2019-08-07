News

Man killed by police at OSP Grants Pass office identified

Troopers receive minor injuries in struggle

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 01:17 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:27 PM PDT

GRANTS PASS, Ore. - (Update: DA identifies man who was shot, killed)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was shot and killed by police Tuesday at the Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass has been identified as Brandon C. Jones.

Josephine County District Attorney Ryan Mulkins said in a statement that the 39-year-old Jones was in the state police office Tuesday in connection with an investigation. Mulkins said an altercation occurred after Jones's 10:20 a.m. arrival, and Jones was shot.

The troopers involved in the struggle suffered apparently minor injuries. Mulkins didn't reveal further details on the investigation, including how many troopers were involved.

Oregon State Police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the Oregonian/OregonLive.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is leading an investigation of the shooting.

A witness told the Daily Courier, a Grants Pass newspaper, that the person who was shot had a gun. The unidentified witness said she was in a church complex adjacent to the state police station when she saw a man walk into the station and then heard four gunshots.

House Republican Leader Carl Wilson, R-Grants Pass, issued a statement saying he was "thankful for the quick action by the Oregon State Police troopers that likely saved lives in the shooting at the OSP office in (the) community of Grants Pass today."

“The quick and heroic action of dedicated OSP troopers saved lives and protected the public today,” Wilson said. “We are deeply thankful to the brave troopers who courageously performed their duties under life-threatening circumstances."

“We should all pause every day – not just in the wake of a crisis - to appreciate the dedicated and brave first responders in our midst,” the lawmaker said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

News
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31