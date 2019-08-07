Man killed by police at OSP Grants Pass office identified

Scene of fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning at Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass (Photo: KMTR)

Scene of fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning at Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass (Photo: KMTR)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. - (Update: DA identifies man who was shot, killed)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was shot and killed by police Tuesday at the Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass has been identified as Brandon C. Jones.

Josephine County District Attorney Ryan Mulkins said in a statement that the 39-year-old Jones was in the state police office Tuesday in connection with an investigation. Mulkins said an altercation occurred after Jones's 10:20 a.m. arrival, and Jones was shot.

The troopers involved in the struggle suffered apparently minor injuries. Mulkins didn't reveal further details on the investigation, including how many troopers were involved.

Oregon State Police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the Oregonian/OregonLive.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is leading an investigation of the shooting.

A witness told the Daily Courier, a Grants Pass newspaper, that the person who was shot had a gun. The unidentified witness said she was in a church complex adjacent to the state police station when she saw a man walk into the station and then heard four gunshots.

House Republican Leader Carl Wilson, R-Grants Pass, issued a statement saying he was "thankful for the quick action by the Oregon State Police troopers that likely saved lives in the shooting at the OSP office in (the) community of Grants Pass today."

“The quick and heroic action of dedicated OSP troopers saved lives and protected the public today,” Wilson said. “We are deeply thankful to the brave troopers who courageously performed their duties under life-threatening circumstances."

“We should all pause every day – not just in the wake of a crisis - to appreciate the dedicated and brave first responders in our midst,” the lawmaker said.