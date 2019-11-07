News

Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in Eugene shooting

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 12:55 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:55 PM PST

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say an apparent neighborhood dispute in north Eugene left three people wounded and the alleged gunman dead after turning the gun on himself.

The Register-Guard reports the victims were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.

Their conditions were not known and Police Chief Chris Skinner said he did not know if the victims, who all suffered gunshot wounds, were expected to survive.

Police were called at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, Skinner said they found a situation "that feels like a neighborhood dispute that went really, really bad."

The alleged shooter, estimated to be in his 70s, was found dead. Skinner says at least two handguns, owned by the man, were found at the scene.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and Oregon State Police also responded.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving