Plane with 3 aboard crash-lands near Madras Airport

A plane with three people aboard, including flight instructor and student, lost power on approach to Madras Airport Monday afternoon, landed in a cow pasture, then skidded through a fence, across a road and landing in an embankment, official says (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

MADRAS, Ore. - (Update: Adding new photo; plane owned by Outlaw Aviation)

A small plane with three women aboard, including a student pilot and instructor, lost power as it approached Madras Airport Monday afternoon and made a forced landing in a cow pasture but was unable to stop before skidding through a fence, across a road and into an embankment, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Glass Drive and Birch Lane, just south of the airport. Federal Aviation Administration regional spokesman Allen Kenitzer confirmed three people were aboard the Cessna 172 that came down in a field.

Adkins said the plane, on a flight from Sisters with the Outlaw Aviation Club, lost power on final approach to the Madras Airport, forcing the instructor to land in a cow pasture about 3/4 of a mile south of the runway. But the pilot was unable to stop the plane before it went through a fence, skidded across Birch Lane and came to rest against another wire fence, in a shallow embankment.

"They are fine," the sheriff said of the three occupants. "Nobody's hurt bad. There's some strained back and neck muscles."

Adkins said the flight instructor was still on the scene, while the plane's other two occupants were taken on a non-emergency basis to St. Charles Madras for evaluation.

The instructor is "former military," Adkins said. "She's a cool cucumber."

FAA records show the plane is owned by Outlaw Aviation LLC and was built in 1965.

Deputies were securing the scene for an investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

In a Facebook posting, Adkins said, "Speaking as a pilot, the flight Instructor and student pilot did an excellent job landing the plane in the pasture and preventing injury and further property damage."