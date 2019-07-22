News

Plane with 3 aboard crash-lands near Madras Airport

Cessna with student pilot lost power on approach

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 02:15 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 02:39 PM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - (Update: Adding new photo; plane owned by Outlaw Aviation)

A small plane with three women aboard, including a student pilot and instructor, lost power as it approached Madras Airport Monday afternoon and made a forced landing in a cow pasture but was unable to stop before skidding through a fence, across a road and into an embankment, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Glass Drive and Birch Lane, just south of the airport. Federal Aviation Administration regional spokesman Allen Kenitzer confirmed three people were aboard the Cessna 172 that came down in a field.

Adkins said the plane, on a flight from Sisters with the Outlaw Aviation Club, lost power on final approach to the Madras Airport, forcing the instructor to land in a cow pasture about 3/4 of a mile south of the runway. But the pilot was unable to stop the plane before it went through a fence, skidded across Birch Lane and came to rest against another wire fence, in a shallow embankment.

"They are fine," the sheriff said of the three occupants. "Nobody's hurt bad. There's some strained back and neck muscles." 

Adkins said the flight instructor was still on the scene, while the plane's other two occupants were taken on a non-emergency basis to St. Charles Madras for evaluation.

The instructor is "former military," Adkins said. "She's a cool cucumber."

FAA records show the plane is owned by Outlaw Aviation LLC and was built in 1965.

Deputies were securing the scene for an investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

In a Facebook posting, Adkins said, "Speaking as a pilot, the flight Instructor and student pilot did an excellent job landing the plane in the pasture and preventing injury and further property damage."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


