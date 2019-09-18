Plan charts Bend area's transportation future to 2040

Bendarea transportation plan

BEND, Ore. - It's no secret that Central Oregon is still growing.

By 2040, Bend's population is expected to grow to 150,000 people.

A long-range, massive transportation project is in the works that will affect all forms of transportation.

Whether you walk, ride a bike, take a bus or drive a car, the hope is the plan will improve your commute.

Funds have been confirmed for nearly half a billion dollars, but that's not even half of the funds needed for the total project list.

Ideas being considered for Phase 2 of the Bend Metropolitan Transportation Plan include an overcrossing on Highway 97 at China Hat Road, creating pullout areas so bus stops are off the roadway, and a pedestrian crosswalk for Highway 20 at Tumalo.

Cascades East Transit suggested a new fixed-route connection between Bend's Hawthorne station, the Redmond transit hub and the Redmond Airport.

On Tuesday, Tyler Deke, the manager of Bend’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, said, "Our next step is going to be identifying what we're going to do as part of Phase 2. That's going to really be linked to and determined by all these other planning efforts underway in the region, and how soon we'll get information out of those projects and programs, and how we can fit all that into our efforts."

There are more items on the wish list of projects totaling more than $400 million.

A couple of the projects include Phase 2 of the North Highway 97 Corridor project, several changes on the Bend Parkway, and improving the railroad crossing on Reed Market Road.

Funds for the projects would come from sources such as a state 2 percent gas tax, federal grants, and local transportation system development charges.

A draft of the plan is available on the city of Bend's website, along with more information about the metro planning organization.