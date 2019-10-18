News

Pipeline protesters block trains at Port of Vancouver

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 05:33 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:33 PM PDT

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Environmental activists staged a protest at the Port of Vancouver, blocking train tracks with the goal of disrupting the transport of pipe bound for the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project in Canada.

The Columbian reports that the group Portland Rising Tide began posting photos on social media at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, showing a group of people standing on a rail crossing at Terminal 5 near the port's western truck entrance.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline carries crude oil from the Alberta tar sands to the British Columbia coast for export. The expansion project would add a second parallel line that would nearly triple the system's capacity.

The piping is being imported by ship and loaded on to train cars at the Port to be taken to Alberta, and the activists said their goal was to disrupt that process by blocking the port's internal rail loop.

Thursday's protest was the second at the Port of Vancouver in recent weeks. In early September, about 30 kayakers from the Pacific Northwest activist group Mosquito Fleet paddled from Kelley Point Park in Portland to the Port of Vancouver to protest a cargo ship that was carrying piping for the expansion project.

Thursday's protest group included about 17 people, according to Rising Tide organizer Kelsey Baker. She said police officers arrived afterward but did not arrest anyone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11