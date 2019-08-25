News

Pilot makes wheels-up landing on road near Madras

Engine had quit after takeoff, visited air show

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 08:05 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:05 PM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - A Portland-area pilot who flew to Madras to take in the Airshow of the Cascades on Saturday had some unintended aerial excitement of his own when his engine quit shortly after takeoff, forcing a wheels-up landing on a road north of Madras, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.

The 55-year-old Sandy resident was at the controls of a single-engine plane and had just taken off from the Madras Airport when the engine went out, forcing the landing on Northwest Elm Lane, about seven miles north of Madras, Adkins said.

Deputies, Jefferson County Fire and EMS and airport personnel responded to the scene, the sheriff said.

With the use of a helpful farmer’s haying equipment, the plane was lifted so the landing gear could be lowered and the plane towed back to the airport.

The pilot was not hurt, the sheriff added.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities