News

Pile burning to begin on Deschutes National Forest

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 02:27 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:39 PM PDT

Deschutes National Forest starting pile burning

BEND, Ore. - Fire and fuels specialists will begin burning slash piles across the Deschutes National Forest this week as fall weather brings more moisture, shorter days and cooler temperatures.

Beginning this week and continuing through the next few months, fuel management specialists will burn a variety of pile units on the Sisters, Bend-Ft. Rock and Crescent ranger districts.  Smoke from these pile burns may be visible at a distance.

Pile burning differs from other forms of prescribed burn because it involves igniting piles of vegetation, created during thinning or other types of fuel reduction work after the vegetation has had an opportunity to dry out.

The dried vegetation in the piles burns hot and clean and does not produce the amount of smoke that understory burns (prescribed fires) produce.

Understory burns are also ignited by hand, but the goal is to burn greener vegetation across a broad area. Both pile and understory burning are important tools that reduce hazardous fuels and restore forests to healthier conditions.

Forest visitors who encounter smoky conditions are encouraged to close windows, turn lights on, and drive slowly. Smoke and flames may continue to be visible in pile units in days following ignition. Crews regularly patrol all burned pile units.

For more information about fires in Central Oregon, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or contact your local Forest Service office.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25