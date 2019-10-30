News

Pile burning planned this week along C.O.D. trail

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 06:07 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 06:07 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Fire managers plan to burn 10 acres of hand piles along the C.O.D. trail west of Bend this week. 

The unit lies within the West Bend project area.  It is located along the C.O.D. trail near junction 20, about a half-mile east of the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station.  The trail will remain open, but trail users will see smoke and fire for several days following ignition.  Signs will be posted advising visitors of prescribed fire operations.

Smoke may be visible from state highways and nearby forest roads and drivers may experience smoke impacts.  For all prescribed fires, signs will be posted on significant nearby forest roads and state highways that could be impacted.

The public is encouraged to close their windows at night and if smoke is on the roadway, turn on headlights and slow down while traveling through smoky areas. 

The public's health is important to the Forest Service, the agency said. While significant preventative measures are taken, many factors influence a person's susceptibility to smoke, including severity and duration of smoke exposure and a person's health.  If individuals feel impacted by smoke, they should avoid outdoor physical exertion and remain indoors.  If people experience serious health impacts from the smoke, they should contact their doctor.  For more information about smoke and health, visit the Oregon Health Authority recommendations through this link: http://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx#health.

Fuels specialists will follow policies outlined in the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan, which governs smoke from prescribed fires (including pile burning), and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health.

Keep up with prescribed fire in Central Oregon by visiting: http://www.centraloregonfire.org, or text "COFIRE" to 888-777 to receive text alerts.

For more information, visit the Deschutes website at www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire.

