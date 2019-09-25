News

Pile burning planned at Crater Lake National Park

Starting Oct. 1; from construction of fuel breaks

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 05:54 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:54 PM PDT

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. - Crater Lake National Park fire management staff are preparing to implement portions of the West Highway 62 prescribed fire project.

The unit is located along both sides of West Highway 62. About 44 acres containing roughly 2,200 piles are in the areas scheduled to be burned this fall. The piles are from the construction of fuel breaks along Highway 62.

Fire managers expect to begin implementation as early as Tuesday, Oct. 1, pending favorable conditions. Ignitions will continue throughout the fall as conditions allow until the project is complete, or heavy snow prevents further burn operations.  

Weather, fire behavior, and smoke forecasts will be monitored before, during and after the burns to ensure desired fire effects are achieved.  Fire management personnel will patrol and monitor the prescribed fires until they are completely out.

The National Park Service uses prescribed fire as a tool to help reduce the intensity of wildfires by removing excess accumulations of forest fuels resulting from fire suppression. 

Park officials said the project will improve forest health by reducing the amount of dead woody debris that can lead to larger, more intense fires during periods of high fire danger.  Fire encourages establishment and re-growth of grasses and herbaceous plant species, and increases habitat diversity for wildlife.   

All park roads and trails are expected to remain open during prescribed fire operations.  Motorists should watch for signs and reduce their speed, as personnel and equipment are working on and adjacent to the road.                                              

For additional information, please call Crater Lake National Park’s Fire Management Officer at 541-594-3062.

