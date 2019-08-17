PGE makes environmental stewardship grants
Recipients include Crooked River Watershed Council
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland General Electric Company recently presented $144,000 in environmental stewardship grants to 22 organizations located within the company's operations area in Oregon. These grants are part of PGE's overall philanthropic commitment to the community and focus on delivering quantifiable outcomes that contribute to enhancing and protecting natural habitats throughout the state.
"We're fortunate to have so many committed organizations working collaboratively to preserve and protect our natural areas and educate youth on what it means to be great environmental stewards," said Kregg Arntson, PGE's director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "Supporting environmental stewardship programs that improve air and water quality, and enhance natural habitats is an important part of our overall commitment to a clean energy future for Oregon and beyond."
For more than a century, PGE has invested in programs that reflect our customers' values, employees' interests and the needs of the communities we serve. PGE's environmental stewardship grants support projects that are focused on habitat restoration, fish protection, improving water quality and so much more.
"Thanks to the long-time support of PGE, we are able to teach the next generation about healthy watersheds and how to care for them," said Terry Turner, vice chair of the Oregon Council, Trout Unlimited's Clackamas River Chapter.
This year's grant recipients included:
- Crooked River Watershed Council for helping to improve water quality in the Crooked River Watershed.
- Ecology in the Classrooms and Outdoors' ecology enrichment programs for elementary students in the Portland Metro area.
- Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership's Streamside Stewardship program that helps build environmental leadership by connecting students and community members to their local natural area.
- Oregon Wildlife Foundation for protecting fish and improving habitat in the Deschutes River basin and the greater Portland area.
- Trout Unlimited, Clackamas River Chapter's annual Youth Conservation and Fly Fishing camp.
- Western Rivers Conservancy's efforts for permanently protecting 136-acres of fish and wildlife habitat along the Willamette River.
