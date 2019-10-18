Person with measles passed through Portland airport

CDC via Getty Images Measles virus particle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Health Department says a person who passed through the Portland International Airport on Saturday has become sick with measles.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the health department said people who were in the airport during that time may have been exposed to the virus.

Lisa Ferguson, communicable diseases manager for the health department, says the person passed through international arrivals, and went through customs and immigration between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Officials said this is the 15th person affected with measles in Multnomah County this year, the most since 1991.

Health department officials said anyone who was in those areas of the airport at the same time as the patient, especially those with a compromised immune system, or people not vaccinated against measles, can get a "just-in-time" shot of medicine called immunoglobulin.

Officials said people needing "just in time" shots should call their health care providers to schedule treatment by the end of Friday, Oct. 18.

The patient, an adult, had been traveling out of the country, in areas where measles is common, and had not been vaccinated.