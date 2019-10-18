News

Person with measles passed through Portland airport

Midday last Saturday

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 07:51 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 07:51 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Health Department says a person who passed through the Portland International Airport on Saturday has become sick with measles.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the health department said people who were in the airport during that time may have been exposed to the virus.

Lisa Ferguson, communicable diseases manager for the health department, says the person passed through international arrivals, and went through customs and immigration between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Officials said this is the 15th person affected with measles in Multnomah County this year, the most since 1991.

Health department officials said anyone who was in those areas of the airport at the same time as the patient, especially those with a compromised immune system, or people not vaccinated against measles, can get a "just-in-time" shot of medicine called immunoglobulin.

Officials said people needing "just in time" shots should call their health care providers to schedule treatment by the end of Friday, Oct. 18.

The patient, an adult, had been traveling out of the country, in areas where measles is common, and had not been vaccinated.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13