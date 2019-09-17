News

Person walking dog finds human remains N. of Bend

Autopsy planned to determine ID, cause of death

By:
  • arielle

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 02:08 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 08:48 PM PDT

Human remains found north of Bend

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Comments from neighbor, more from sheriff's office)

Someone walking their dog just north of Bend on Sunday morning discovered human remains on private property near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 West and Robal Road, authorities said.

The person was walking their dog on private property between Highway 20 and O.B. Riley Road, made the discovery and contacted Deschutes County 911 dispatchers around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, sheriff's Sgt. William Bailey said.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives worked at the scene throughout Sunday afternoon to document, collect evidence and recover the remains, likely those of an adult male, assisted by the county district attorney's office, county medical examiner and Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

An autopsy is planned Tuesday at the state Medical Examiner's Office in Clackamas to help investigators in their efforts to positively identify the person and determine the cause of death, Bailey said. He added that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Bailey would not say if the remains were visible from a distance, but indicated no tent or other belongings were found that would indicate the person was living in the area.

A neighbor said he was not surprised remains were found in the location, which is frequented by transients.

"It's not too surprising to me, because we deal with this problem all the time, with the homeless people on this road over here," Nick Newberry said. "They get into fights, drugs, we hear gunshots --  they get into fights in the back acreage of our property." 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5