Person walking across I-205 struck, killed

Officials on scene of fatal car-pedestrian collision on Interstate 205 near Gladstone on Monday (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

GLADSTONE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a person walking across the northbound lanes of Interstate 205 near Gladstone was struck and killed by a car.

KOIN reports the crash happened early Monday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office advised drivers to avoid the area.