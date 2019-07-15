Person walking across I-205 struck, killed
GLADSTONE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a person walking across the northbound lanes of Interstate 205 near Gladstone was struck and killed by a car.
KOIN reports the crash happened early Monday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office advised drivers to avoid the area.
