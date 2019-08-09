Paving work to bring delays west of Santiam Pass

SISTERS, Ore. - Travelers should expect flagging and delays up to 20 minutes on U.S. Highway 20 (the Santiam Highway) west of the junction with Oregon Highway 126 (the McKenzie Highway) for a paving project next week, ODOT said.

The project between mileposts 63.0 and 67.2 begins Monday and is expected to be completed on Friday, August 16. Work will be done during the day, between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This project is seven miles west of the Santiam Junction-Jack Lake paving project. While that project is occurring mostly at night, early-morning travelers may be stopped at both work zones and should be prepared for the additional delay.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.