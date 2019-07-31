News

Patient dies at Portland mental health facility

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 01:23 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:23 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Another patient has died at Portland's main emergency mental health center.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports at least two other patients have died since the Unity Center for Behavior Health opened in 2017. It opened as the region's solution to consolidating treatment for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Multnomah County officials confirmed that Unity, which is run by Legacy Health, notified county investigators Tuesday of the most recent death. Hospitals are required to submit complaints of abuse or neglect to Multnomah County, which is designated by the state to look into those claims.

The patient appears to have died Monday.

A county spokeswoman said she couldn't provide details.

The death comes just over six months since Unity cleared state and federal investigations and about a year after staff failed to stop a patient from dying by suicide.

