Party at NE Bend apartment leads to 2 arrests

Allison Lou Lea (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

BEND, Ore. - A neighbor’s complaint of a loud party and beer cans being thrown at a northeast Bend apartment Friday night brought police to the scene and the arrest of an 18-year-old resident and 16-year-old girl, officers said.

A citizen called Deschutes County 911 dispatchers around 10:30 p.m. to report yelling and possible fighting in a second-floor unit at the Bellevue Crossing Apartments on Northeast Bellevue Drive, Lt. Brian Beekman said.

An officer sent to the scene first saw a teenage male vomiting on the stairway outside the apartment, while two other teen males were yelling on the balcony, Beekman said.

The officer knocked on the door, but the occupants turned off the lights and didn’t answer.

A second officer arrived and while standing outside of the apartment saw through a window a male pushing a female inside, Beekman said. The officer pushed the unlocked front door open to check on the female’s welfare.

At that point, the female who had been in the altercation walked out of the apartment and identified herself as resident Allison Lea, 18, Beekman said. She had not been injured, but was drunk and confirmed alcohol was being consumed in the apartment. Beekman said there were seven or more people inside the unit she would not identify.

A 16-year-old female came out of the apartment with Lea. Beekman said it was determined the teen had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on a charge of resisting arrest.

An officer tried to arrest the 16-year-old at the apartment, but she yelled and pulled away, Beekman said. Two males who were inside the apartment came to the door and verbally confronted the officers, while a third male, who was seen pushing Lee inside, also came out and began yelling at the officers.

That male “refused to back up and give the officers space,” Beekman said in a news release, so he was briefly detained in handcuffs “as an officer safety precaution.”

Lea allegedly interfered with the officers by refusing to obey their commands while the 16-year-old was being arrested.

Meanwhile, as more officers arrived in the area to assist, two juveniles were seen jumping out a second-story window to run away. Beekman said. He added that police at this point have no evidence to indicate how the alcohol was obtained.

Lea was taken to the county jail on charges of allowing alcohol consumption by a minor on her property and interfering with a police officer. A jail officer said she was released on her own recognizance around 6:30 Saturday morning, pending a future court date.

After her arrest, the juvenile continued to resist and began kicking the inside of the patrol car, Beekman said. She was taken to the county Juvenile Department, and once there began throwing bedding and spitting inside the cell, the lieutenant said.

Along with the outstanding warrant, she was charged with resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.