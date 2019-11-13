News

Pair arrested in La Pine apartment drug raid

Meth, two drugs seized

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 12:14 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:14 AM PST

La PINE, Ore. - A two-month investigation into citizen complaints of drug deals at a La Pine apartment led to a SWAT team-led raid late Tuesday afternoon, the arrest of two residents and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and two guns, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies began an investigation in September after several citizens complained that Andrew Framel, 31, and Jessica Adams, 31, were involved in meth possession, manufacture and delivery from an apartment at the Hawks View Apartments on Little Deschutes Lane, Sgt. William Bailey said.

Deputies also learned that Framel was known to possess firearms while conducting drug deals at the apartment, Bailey added.

Investigating deputies obtained enough evidence to be granted a search warrant, which was executed shortly before 5 p.m. by the sheriff’s office SWAT team, along with deputies and detectives.

Framel at the time was found to possess a user amount of suspected meth and a 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, Bailey said. A search of the apartment turned up more of the suspected drug, along with packaging material, scales and another loaded gun.

Framel was taken to the county jail in Bend and charged with drug possession, delivery and manufacturing, unlawful possession of a firearm.

Adams also was contacted at the apartment during the raid and arrested with a citation in lieu of custody on charges of meth possession and frequenting a place where drugs are used, sold or kept.

