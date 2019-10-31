News

Pacific Power matches Energy Fund contributions 2-for-1

By:
  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:55 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:55 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.

Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope in November. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.

This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070.

Donations may be tax-deductible and are forwarded directly to the Oregon Energy Fund, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need from the same county in which the donor resides.

"As we celebrate 30 years of providing energy assistance to Oregonians in need, Pacific Power has been a partner in compassion, collaboration, and innovation since the beginning," said Brian Allbritton, executive director of the Oregon Energy Fund. "Studies have shown that more than a quarter of Oregonians struggle to pay their bills each year. Pacific Power's commitment to our mission helps ensure that our neighbors don't have to sacrifice food, rent, medicine, or childcare to make ends meet."

Last year, donations from Pacific Power's customers, employees, and the company helped 589 households in need throughout Oregon. These households included 455 children, 215 seniors, and 245 people with disabilities. This year, Pacific Power will match up to $144,000 in donations.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power's customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 740,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. The company works to affordably and reliably meet growing energy demand while protecting and enhancing the environment. Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity providers in the United States, with almost 1.9 million customers in six western states. Information about Pacific Power is available on the company's website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via pacificpower.net.

