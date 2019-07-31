Pacific Power grants fund EV charging stations in Bend

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. - More Oregon cities are getting help with charging up from a Pacific Power grant program. Electric vehicle charging station projects from Pendleton to Grants Pass – nine in all, including two in Central Oregon – will receive up to 100% of eligible costs.

The program is designed to assist non-profits, local governments and businesses with providing employees, customers and the general public with more options to charge electric vehicles. Launched in late 2018, the electric charging station grant program has awarded over $700,000 to 25 recipients in Oregon.

"We are thrilled by the high level of interest the electric vehicle charging station grant program has received," said Cory Scott, director of customer solutions. "Charging stations are a key piece of infrastructure that is becoming increasingly in-demand as more people switch to electric-based vehicles. This is one of the many ways Pacific Power is helping make the transition to electric-powered vehicles easier with more charging options for commuters."

Recent Grant Recipients:

City of Pendleton – Pendleton, Ore. (3 ports)

City of Myrtle Creek – Myrtle Creek, Ore. (2 ports)

Mt. Ashland Ski Area – Ashland, Ore. (2 ports)

Softstar Shoes – Philomath , Ore. ( 2 ports)

Shoes – , Ore. ( 2 ports) JAB, LLC – Medford, Ore. (8 ports)

Fort George Brewery – Astoria, Ore. (1 port)

7th Mountain Resort – Bend, Ore. (2 ports)

Mountain Resort – Bend, Ore. (2 ports) Westside Yard – Bend, Ore. (6 ports)

CHI Hospitality – Grants Pass, Ore. (1 port)

Pacific Power is providing grant funding to help non-residential customers develop community-driven electric transportation infrastructure projects. This round of grant funding will award nearly $300,000 to Oregon-based workplace charging and publicly accessible charging station projects that advance transportation electrification.

Funding awards will cover up to 100 percent of the project cost. All non-residential Pacific Power customers in California, Oregon, and Washington are eligible to apply with preference given to community-focused organizations, such as 501(c)(3) and city, county and regional governments.

Applications will be accepted up to August 15, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Recipients will be announced October 2019.

In addition to the electric vehicle charging station grant program, Pacific Power also offers a free electric charging station technical assistance program. The program supports non-residential customers with evaluating charging station installation options and costs.

The technical assistance program is available at no cost and includes a site visit, analysis of electric vehicle technology options, costs, rates, and best practices for siting, configuring, installing and managing equipment.

For detailed eligibility requirements, charging station project qualifications, additional technical assistance program details, application forms and more information about the benefits of electric vehicles, please visit www.pacificpower.net/ev.

Materials may be submitted to plugin@pacificpower.net.