OSU grad student from India drowns at Crater Lake

Spot known as 'Jumping Rock' at Crater Lake, scene of a drowning on Sunday (Photo: National Park Service)

Spot known as 'Jumping Rock' at Crater Lake, scene of a drowning on Sunday (Photo: National Park Service)

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. - Authorities on Tuesday identified a 27-year-old Oregon State University graduate student from India who drowned after jumping off a rock cliff into Crater Lake Sunday afternoon.

The National Park Service said Sumedh Mannar jumped from a spot known as "Jumping Rock" at Cleetwood Cove around 4:40 p.m. Sunday and did not resurface.

Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe said the cliff the man had jumped from was about 25 feet (7 meters) high.

A search Sunday was hampered by choppy water with low visibility. Divers mobilized early Monday and found the victim about 90 feet below the surface, on a rock ledge. Beyond that point, McCabe says, the lake's depth drops off dramatically, to more than 1,200 feet.

McCabe said the cliff, known as "Jumping Rock" is a popular recreation spot and was not a prohibited area for jumping.

She said officials have not yet determined exactly why the man drowned.

During the summer, the surface of the lake warms up to about 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius), but the average temperature of the lake is around 38 degrees Fahrenheit (3.3 degrees Celsius).

Swimming is only allowed in the area around Cleetwood Cove and along the shore of Wizard Island.