News

OSU scientist expands research into muscle-wasting syndrome

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 03:22 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:22 PM PDT

CORVALLIS, Ore. - An Oregon State University scientist has received a $2.3 million, five-year grant to build on his promising research into a debilitating muscle-wasting syndrome that kills as many as 30% of the cancer patients it afflicts.

Oleh Taratula of the OSU College of Pharmacy will use the award from the National Institutes of Health to lead an interdisciplinary team that includes Daniel Marks, a physician-scientist at Oregon Health & Sciences University. Marks specializes in treating the muscle-wasting syndrome, known as cachexia.

The researchers' goal is to develop an effective treatment for cachexia based on nanoparticles loaded with messenger RNA. When the mRNA reaches the liver, it triggers the liver's cellular machinery to produce a key protein, follistatin, that's involved in building muscle mass.

In addition to cancers of the stomach, lungs and pancreas, cachexia is associated with many other chronic illnesses including multiple sclerosis, renal failure, cystic fibrosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and HIV.

People with cachexia will lose weight even if they eat, and not just fat but muscle mass as well.

Taratula, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences, in 2018 published a paperthat showed in a mouse model that the mRNA nanoplatform increased muscle mass while restricting fat accumulation.

In that study, mice were treated via subcutaneous injection – shots under the skin. The new research will aim to improve on the delivery of the nanoparticles to the liver by administering them intravenously, and studying their effectiveness in mice that have pancreatic or lung cancer.

"At the completion of the project, we hope to have strong evidence that the proposed therapy will preserve muscle mass and attenuate other features of cachexia in the mice we work with," Taratula said. "The long-term impact will be doctors using therapy based on our work to significantly limit death and suffering among patients with various cancers."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97