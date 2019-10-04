OSU Master Gardener Program offers training

REDMOND, Ore. - Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information.

The program starts with eight classes that meet on Wednesdays from 9 am - 4 pm, January 15 – March 18, 2020 at the OSU/Deschutes County Extension Service in Redmond, and continues with hands-on training through September.

Applications must be received no later than January 3rd. Cost will be $275.00 and includes tuition, text book and supplies. Partial scholarships are available. Only interested in classroom training? Ask us how!

More information at: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central/how-join