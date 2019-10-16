News

OSU Extension seeks nutrition education volunteers

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 09:22 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:22 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - About 13% of people in Deschutes County are at risk of hunger and rely on food pantries to supplement their food purchases. To help them learn to cook and eat healthfully, Oregon State University Extension Service sponsors a volunteer program in nutrition education.

 

Participants share their passion for healthy lifestyles and for helping others as they volunteer to demonstrate six recipes in six months after completing training. At the same time, they learn more about nutrition themselves.

 

I have been an OSU Extension Nutrition Education Volunteer since 2014. It has been a great opportunity to be a part of the community, sharing food safety tips and easy to make recipes and to work with other volunteers. This is a fabulous program for adults and children alike! - Mary

 

 

To become an OSU Nutrition Education Volunteer, applicants take a five-hour class from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Deschutes County Extension Service office in Redmond. Once participants are trained and certified, they commit to volunteer to lead six recipe demonstrations at local food pantries.

 

To read more about the program, check out our event page at the Deschutes County Extension office ( https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/events/nutrition-education-volunteer-training-0) and send your completed application by Oct. 30 to Katie Ahern, Family & Community Health Instructor, at katherine.ahern@oregonstate.edu or OSU Extension, 3800 SW Airport Way, Building 4, Redmond, OR, 97756. For more information, call 541-54f8-6088.

 

 

 

About OSU Extension: The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.

 

