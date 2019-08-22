OSU-Cascades offers community learning workshops

BEND, Ore. - Oregon State University–Cascades’ fall adult community learning workshops begin in September and are open for registration. Geared toward personal and professional development, the workshops cover topics including health, film and art, leadership development, and equity and inclusion.

The workshops will be led by OSU-Cascades faculty and local industry leaders and experts.

Personal development courses:

A Toolkit for Successful Aging: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 2. Exploration of the biological, social and cultural aspects of aging with OSU-Cascades kinesiology faculty, emphasizing the importance of exercise and nutrition habits and how to slow the progression of conditions such as cardiovascular disease and osteoarthritis.

Professional development courses:

Conflict Management: 5-9 p.m., Friday Sept. 20; 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21. OSU-Cascades business instructor Erika McCalpine will provide business owners, managers and employees tools to reduce and resolve conflict, and build effective workplace relationships.

Fees for most workshops are $79 plus a $35 application fee. To learn more or register visit www.osucascades.edu/community-learning or call 541-706-2101.