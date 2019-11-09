OSU-Cascades honors student veterans
BEND, Ore. - Oregon State University – Cascades students who are veterans are being recognized during a slate of activities hosted through Nov. 11.
Seven percent of OSU-Cascades students are veterans, including 77 former active duty veterans and 17 students receiving veteran dependent benefits.
The activities include:
- An exhibit titled "I Served My Country" featuring posters of student and faculty veterans. The exhibit is located in the second floor hallway of Obsidian Hall,
- A lunch reception honoring the contributions of student veterans
- Participation in the 20th Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bend on Nov. 11
- Complimentary tickets to OSU Athletics' Veterans Appreciation Games. The games take place throughout the month of November at the university's Corvallis campus and include men's and women's soccer, football, men's and women's basketball and volleyball.
Of the active duty veterans enrolled at OSU-Cascades:
- 14 are women.
- The oldest is 77; the youngest is 23.
- 47 are from Central Oregon; 14 are from elsewhere in Oregon; and 15 are from outside the state.
- Of those residing in Central Oregon, 28 are from Bend; 13 are from Redmond; three are from La Pine; and one each is from Culver, Madras and Prineville
The OSU-Cascades Veterans Services office provides dedicated resources for student veterans to assist with the transition from military to college life and to a civilian career.
OSU-Cascades is committed to supporting veterans in their pursuit of a college degree. For information visit osucascades.edu/veterans.
