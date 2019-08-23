News

OSU-Cascades classified workers may strike

Employees' union declares impasse in talks

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 07:07 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:08 PM PDT

OSU Cascades union employees may strike

BEND, Ore. - Members of Local 503 of the Service Employees International Union, which has declared an impasse in contract talks with Oregon's public universities, may go on strike if their demands are not met. 

The negotiations are currently at an impasse. The two parties have until Friday to come to an agreement before there is a 30-day cooling-off period. In those 30 days, the union could give notice to strike.

The negotiations involve classified employees that work at all seven of Oregon's public universities, including OSU-Cascades in Bend. The campus currently has 29 classified employees represented by the union.

Oregon State University Vice President of University Relations and Marketing Steve Clark said Thursday he is optimistic about avoiding a potential strike.

"We have not had a strike involving the public universities and its classified employees since the mid-1990s," Clark noted.

The union is seeking a living wage adjustment of 3.5%, while the universities are offering a 1% increase.

Clark acknowledged he is being optimistic, but said the schools are prepared for anything. "You prepare for both settlement and for the opportunity for a possible strike, and that's what's happening now," Clark said.

A final hearing will be held Friday for the union and universities to agree on a new contract.

