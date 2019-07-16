OSU-Cascades adds new art, media and tech degree

OSU-Cascades art class (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Oregon State University-Cascades said Tuesday it has launched a new undergraduate degree in art, media and technology that will prepare students to become creative professionals in the visual arts and design fields.

“Our goal is to respond to the ever-increasing need for creative designers who can solve visual communication problems,” said art instructor Kiel Fletcher, who led the creation of the degree. “We want our graduates to deliver critical thinking and excellent studio technique as they contribute to the professional world and produce work ranging from digital imagery to film and 3D designs.”

Students in the degree program will learn fundamentals in creative communication, color theory, and image output and display. Coursework includes graphic design, photography, videography, animation and interactive media, as well as art history. Art studios will concentrate in two-, three-, and four-dimensional design instruction.

The degree curriculum also emphasizes practical learning through local internships and arts entrepreneurship courses that allow students to understand how creative design is managed and produced in professional settings. In addition, a senior visual arts project will provide students an opportunity to work with a local professional mentor.

The new degree was designed with input from local organizations, including BendFilm and Scalehouse.

Career opportunities for graduates include graphic design, interior design, web design, art direction and cinematography, among other fields.

The program will also be offered as a minor, allowing students majoring in other subjects to also focus on creative design production.

To learn more, visit OSUcascades.edu/academics/amt.