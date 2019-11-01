OSP shuts down illegal vape oil operation near Dexter

Oregon State Police raided illegal marijuana oil extraction operation near Dexter in rural Lane County (Photo: OSP)

DEXTER, Ore. (AP) — State and federal officials discovered and dismantled an illegal marijuana oil processing operation in rural Lane County.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Oregon State Police searched a makeshift outdoor operation last week near Dexter, where they found about 216 pounds of marijuana extracts, two oil extraction machines and 10 guns.

They also found items related to manufacturing and selling counterfeit vape cartridges, according to the agency that regulates marijuana, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

The agency says the facility was not licensed to process cannabis.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Eugene office helped state police in the bust, along with the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Allegations against two people are now in the hands of the county prosecutor's office.

The bust comes after a vaping-related lung illness epidemic has struck nearly 1,900 people in the country, 14 of them in Oregon. Two of the state's victims died.

OSP news release:

On October 23, 2019, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Northwest Region Marijuana team executed a search warrant at a rural property in the 38000 block of Dexter Road, near Dexter.

The search warrant was executed by investigators after Inspectors with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission's (OLCC) Medical Marijuana Division discovered an illegal marijuana extraction operation at an out-of-compliance Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) medical grow site. The illicit extraction laboratory was discovered operating in a makeshift outdoor structure with unsanitary conditions and was not licensed to process cannabis by OLCC, OMMP, or the Oregon Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Program.

Two suspects were located at the property. Among evidence seized were 10 firearms, one of which was stolen, approximately 216 pounds (over 100,000 mL) of cannabis extracts and two butane hash oil extraction machines valued at $120,000.00. Also seized were items relating to the manufacture and sale of counterfeit vape cartridges.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Eugene Resident Office, the Lane County Sheriff's Office and OLCC assisted.

Charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (any unlawful extract), Unlawful Delivery of a Marijuana Item and Unlawful Manufacture of a Marijuana Item (cannabinoid extract) will be forwarded to the Lane County District Attorney for consideration. Names of the suspects are being withheld pending review of the case by the Lane County District Attorney's Office.

No further information for release.

OLCC news release:

OLCC Inspectors Instrumental in Discovery of Illegal Marijuana Oil Processing Operation in Lane County

Portland, OR -- The Oregon Liquor Control Commission's compliance and enforcement team was instrumental in the dismantling of an illegal marijuana processing site by local, state and federal law enforcement last week in rural Lane County. The illicit extraction operation was detected by OLCC inspectors at an out-of-compliance Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) medical grow site.

The Oregon State Police (OSP) Northwest Region Marijuana Team executed a search warrant at a property near Dexter, which resulted in the confiscation of approximately 216 pounds (100,000mL) of cannabis extracts, two butane hash oil extraction machines valued at $120,000, as well as ten firearms. Also seized were items relating to the manufacture and sale of counterfeit vape cartridges.

Inspectors from the OLCC OMMP Marijuana Tracking Program were making a proactive check on the Lane County location, which had been registered as an OMMP (GSA) grow site. Upon discovering the suspicious marijuana processing operation, OLCC inspectors notified OSP.

The illegal extraction was taking place in a makeshift outdoor structure with unsanitary conditions; it was not licensed to process cannabis by the OLCC, OMMP, or the Oregon Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Program.

"The good work of our inspectors and swift action by Oregon State Police has closed down a dangerous medical grow operation," said Steve Marks, OLCC Executive Director. "The fact is, it is still too easy and lucrative for these medical growers to jeopardize their patients by diverting patient controlled marijuana products to the illegal market."

The OLCC does not license medical cannabis grow sites in Oregon. However, the Oregon Legislature authorized the OLCC beginning July 1, 2018 to inspect OMMP grow sites with three or more patients (13 or more plants.) OMMP Grow Site Administrators (GSAs) that meet that plant threshold are required to use the state's Cannabis Tracking System (CTS.)

OSP was assisted in the seizure action by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Eugene Resident Office, the Lane County Sheriff's Office, and the OLCC. Criminal charges against two individuals have been forwarded to the Lane County District Attorney's Office. See the OSP press release.

The OLCC maintains working relationships with Oregon public safety officials through ongoing interaction between OLCC regional offices and local law enforcement. An OSP marijuana crime investigative team is also co-located in the OLCC Medford regional office.