OSP seeks tips in Hwy. 395 fatal hit-and-run

Oregon State Police are looking for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck Hermiston woman pushing shopping cart along U.S. Highway 395 in Umatilla County (Photo: OSP)

(Updated: OSP changes likely model of car involved)

Oregon State Police are seeking tips or witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning that killed a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart along state Highway 395 in Umatilla County.

Troopers and medics responded around 2:30 a.m. to the pedestrian struck by a car, later identified as Antonia Cobarubias, 41, of Hermiston.

A preliminary investigation found that Cobarubias was pushing a shopping cart walking eastbound when a red car struck her from behind, troopers said.

The driver did not stop, but several pieces of the vehicle were left at the scene.

OSP at first indicated it could be a Honda, but said Sunday the investigation and public tips indicated the car involved was more likely a 1994-2001 Acura Integra. They also said the car likely would be missing the passenger-side mirror.

Troopers thanked the public for their help in the case. They are asking anyone with information in regards to the crash to contact them by dialing *OSP.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Hermiston Police Department, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and ODOT.