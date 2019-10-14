OSP seeks info on illegal buck deer taking near Sisters

Antlers of buck deer illegally taken, left to waste north of Sisters (Photo: Oregon State Police)

BEND, Ore. - The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division asked for the public's help Monday for information regarding the unlawful take of a buck deer north of Sisters.

A 4x4 buck deer was found shot with a rifle and left to waste near the intersection of Camp Polk Road and Wilt Road. Investigators believe the deer was shot some time around Sept. 5, during the buck deer archery season.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP Trooper Aaron Roth or through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or OSP (mobile).

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

CASH REWARDS:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

$200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or OSP(677)



TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM)