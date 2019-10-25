OSP: Driver jailed, traffic stop turns up 632 lbs. of marijuana

Ohio resident Dustin Schoenhofer was arrested after more than 630 pounds of marijuana were seized from a pickup he was driving in Klamath County, Oregon State Police said (Photos: OSP, Klamath County Jail/ KOBI )

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - (Update: More details from OSP log entry)

An Ohio man was arrested on several drug charges after a Klamath County traffic stop for speeding turned up more than 600 pounds of marijuana, as well as butane honey oil extract, in his pickup truck, Oregon State Police reported.

An OSP trooper pulled over a 2015 Chevy pickup around 3 p.m. Wednesday on state Highway 140E near milepost 15. Troopers said his estimated speed was not available.

Trooper Adam Miller said in his log entry he “smelled a faint odor of raw marijuana near the back of the truck,” which he said had a canopy with the windows blacked out. That provided probable cause for a search, which turned up about 632 pounds of marijuana and nearly 40 pounds of suspected butane honey oil (BHO) extract.

An investigation determined the drugs were destined for Ohio, OSP said. The driver, Dustin Schoenhofer, 41, was arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of exporting, possessing and distributing marijuana and extract, the agency reported.

“The driver stated he was going to Ohio with the truck but didn’t know the marijuana was in the back of it,” Miller wrote.

OSP’s Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) team conducts routine illegal narcotics trafficking saturation patrols throughout the state.

“Their mission is to identify and disrupt all criminal conduct on Oregon highways and identify elements of drug trafficking organizations for further investigation and dismantling, in cooperation with numerous law enforcement agencies not only in Oregon but several other locations within the United States,” OSP’s news release stated/