News

OSP: Driver jailed, traffic stop turns up 632 lbs. of marijuana

And BHO; Ohio man said he didn't know it was there

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 04:34 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:11 AM PDT

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - (Update: More details from OSP log entry)

An Ohio man was arrested on several drug charges after a Klamath County traffic stop for speeding turned up more than 600 pounds of marijuana, as well as butane honey oil extract, in his pickup truck, Oregon State Police reported.

An OSP trooper pulled over a 2015 Chevy pickup around 3 p.m. Wednesday on state Highway 140E near milepost 15. Troopers said his estimated speed was not available.

Trooper Adam Miller said in his log entry he “smelled a faint odor of raw marijuana near the back of the truck,” which he said had a canopy with the windows blacked out. That provided probable cause for a search, which turned up about 632 pounds of marijuana and nearly 40 pounds of suspected butane honey oil (BHO) extract.

An investigation determined the drugs were destined for Ohio, OSP said. The driver, Dustin Schoenhofer, 41, was arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of exporting, possessing and distributing marijuana and extract, the agency reported.

“The driver stated he was going to Ohio with the truck but didn’t know the marijuana was in the back of it,” Miller wrote.

OSP’s Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) team conducts routine illegal narcotics trafficking saturation patrols throughout the state. 

“Their mission is to identify and disrupt all criminal conduct on Oregon highways and identify elements of drug trafficking organizations for further investigation and dismantling, in cooperation with numerous law enforcement agencies not only in Oregon but several other locations within the United States,” OSP’s news release stated/

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16