HAMPTON, Ore. - (Update: OSP confirms fatal crash)

A fatal single-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 20 about 85 miles east of Bend in Harney County for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon and still had one lane closed late in the day.

The crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. and unconfirmed scanner reports indicated a vehicle had left the road, struck a tree and caught fire. Oregon State Police later confirmed the crash was a fatality.

The crash initially was reported as being 25 miles east of Bend. The location was corrected a short time later to the area of milepost 83, 19 miles east of Hampton.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said a lengthy closure is possible for a crash investigation. The highway's eastbound lane was reopened by about 2:40 p.m.

Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.

