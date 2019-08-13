Orman named EDCO's Sunriver-La Pine area director

EDCO Sunriver-La Pine Area Director Scott Orman (Submitted photo)

EDCO Sunriver-La Pine Area Director Scott Orman (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announced Monday the selection of Scott Orman as the Sunriver/La Pine area director, effective immediately.

In this role, Orman will be responsible for supporting EDCO’s mission of creating a diversified local economy and a strong base of middle class jobs in Central Oregon, focusing those efforts in southern Deschutes County, the organization said in a news release.

He will help guide employers outside the region through the relocation process of moving to the area, manage and help administer incentive programs and work closely with local traded-sector companies to help them grow and expand.

Orman holds a Master’s of Science in Logistics Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor’s of Science in Education & Military Science from Northern Arizona University. As a resident of Sunriver Resort, Orman enjoys the Central Oregon lifestyle with his wife and four daughters. He said he is very excited about the economic trends in Sunriver and La Pine and eager to help his community grow.

“We are excited to have Scott fill this new, full-time role to help these communities capitalize on economic trends that this part of the region is realizing,” said EDCO CEO Roger Lee. “Our goal and that of our private and public funding partners, is to bring more jobs and diverse employment opportunities to Sunriver and La Pine residents where they live.”

Express Employment Professionals, a longstanding EDCO member, conducted the professional search for the Sunriver/La Pine Area Director position on behalf of EDCO. It was spearheaded by Managing Director Karen Turner with direct assistance by owner Connie Druliner, who is the current EDCO Board president. A hiring committee of local leaders representing different community and business perspectives reviewed and interviewed finalists and made the hiring recommendation.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses already located here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals is an international franchise organization that is locally owned and operated by Connie Druliner. Express Employment Professionals has been providing recruiting and human resource solutions to the Central Oregon community for over 30 years. Learn more at www.expresspros.com/bendor.