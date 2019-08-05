News

Oregonians urged to help environment by hang drying clothes

By:
  • Eric Tegethoff, Oregon News Service

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 11:53 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:53 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - For Oregonians looking to become greener, environmental groups are suggesting that people pull their clothes out of the dryer this week. 

The Oregon chapter of the Sierra Club and Solar Oregon are hosting Hang Dry Your Laundry for Climate Change Week

Joe Wachunas, a Solar Oregon contractor, says this is one place where Americans can save a lot of energy. 

It's estimated that each load of laundry uses around three kilowatt-hours of energy, and each kilowatt-hour needs about one pound of coal.

"So you're talking about three pounds of coal every time you run your dryer, and there are estimates anywhere from 4% to 10% of residential houses' electricity use is spent on the dryer," he points out.

Wachunas says the beauty of hang drying is that it's easy and folks only need a laundry line or drying rack. 

He adds for people who are afraid of colors fading in the sun, they can turn their clothes inside out. 

The eco-friendly Spin Laundry Lounge in Portland is hosting a celebration on Saturday to promote hang drying.

Wachunas says his epiphany on hang drying came after spending a year as an exchange student in Italy, where only 3% of households have a dryer. He says dryers aren't common even in other developed countries.

"In the United States, I find that most people - it's not even on their radar screen to hang dry our clothes," he states. "Our grandparents did it, my parents used to do it, but even environmentalists don't even think about it, that I've found. I don't know anyone else who hang dries their clothes in the United States, in my community."

Solar Oregon is hosting a social media contest, inviting folks to post pictures of their clothes drying. Participants should tag Solar Oregon with #hangdry. 

Everyone who enters gets a free membership to the organization and a chance to be part of the 2020 Solar Winery Tour.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

News
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history