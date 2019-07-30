News

Oregonians losing thousands of dollars to scams

According to report by CenturyLinkQuote

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 01:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 02:31 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - People in Oregon lost an average of nearly $6,500 to online scams last year, according to a report released Tuesday by CenturyLinkQuote.

 

The team reviewed FBI statistics and the 2018 Annual Report by the Internet Crime Compliant Center (IC3). It found Oregon ranks as the No. 11 state in scam victims per capita and the No. 22 state in the loss amount per scam victim.

 

This comes at a time when travelers are losing thousands of dollars to Expedia imposters and 100 million people across America are impacted by the Capital One date breach, according to the Better Business Bureau. 

 

Summertime, high travel season, there’s a lot of potential scammers out there,” said Tracy Vedder, BBB’s Pacific-Northwest director of communications. “They know when things like this happen that it’s a goldmine for them.”

 

